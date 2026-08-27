Infant reported among 2 measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania: DOH

The Brief Pennsylvania reported two measles-associated deaths, including an infant, marking the state's first fatalities linked to the virus in over three decades. State health officials confirmed that both individuals who died tested positive for measles and were unvaccinated. The Department of Health is urging residents to ensure they are protected against the highly contagious disease.



The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that an infant was one of the two reported measles-associated deaths in the state.

These deaths mark the first time in 35 years the Commonwealth has recorded fatalities linked to the highly contagious virus.

Measles-associated deaths

What we know:

The DOH initially withheld identifying details, citing privacy concerns. However, the Lancaster County Coroner publicly confirmed on Wednesday that their office is reviewing the death of an infant who had a positive measles test.

According to state health officials, both individuals who died were unvaccinated and tested positive for measles.

"PA DOH uses the term 'measles-associated' when laboratory or epidemiologic evidence of measles is present, but the disease may not be assessed by the medical certifier or coroner to be the immediate cause of death," the DOH said in a statement.

Under Pennsylvania law, not all deaths are required to be referred to a coroner, according to state health officials.

What is measles?

Dig deeper:

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It is exceptionally resilient and can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person has left the room.

While fatal cases are rare, historically about one to three out of every 1,000 cases, the virus can lead to serious health complications, both short- and long-term. Nearly 20 percent of people who get measles end up needing hospitalization for severe issues like pneumonia or encephalitis (brain swelling).

Related article

What you can do:

With these recent deaths, health officials are urging residents to ensure they are protected.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to measles or are showing symptoms, the DOH advises contacting your healthcare provider immediately or calling the state health line.