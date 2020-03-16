Philadelphia orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses

Philadelphia officials have ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down by 5 p.m. Monday in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The city currently has 10 presumed positive cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.

The closures will last through at least March 27.

City officials deemed the following businesses as essential:

– Supermarkets and grocery stores

– Big box stores

– Pharmacies

– Discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores

– Daycare centers

– Hardware stores

– Gas stations

– Banks

– Post Offices

– Laundromats and dry cleaners

– Veterinary clinics for domestic pets and pet stores

Also deemed essential are commercial establishments that sell any of the following: frozen products; non-specialized stores of computers, telecommunications equipment, audio and video consumer electronics, household appliances; IT and telecommunication equipment; hardware, paint, flat glass; electrical, plumbing and heating material; automotive fuel; domestic fuel; sanitary equipment; personal hygiene products medication not requiring medical prescription; medical and orthopedic equipment; optics and photography equipment; and soaps and detergents.

Food establishments may only accommodate online and phone orders for delivery and pick-up, and cannot allow dine-in service.

“These new restrictions come in response to the latest data we have on COVID-19. These changes are not made lightly, and we are well aware of the potentially devastating effect they will have on the businesses and workers of Philadelphia,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “For now, I urge all businesses and residents to observe these restrictions so that the threat of this virus can quickly be eliminated.”

Non-essential City of Philadelphia government operations are halted, and all City government buildings will be closed to the public, effective Tuesday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Keney (Samantha Madera/City of Philadelphia)

Beginning Wednesday, all non-essential city workers will not need to report to work. Department heads will determine what operations are essential and alert employees regarding their status in the next 24 hours. Essential operations will include public safety, health and human services, utilities, sanitation and payroll.



The city plans launch a program to support Philadelphia businesses, help maintain payroll obligations and preserve jobs impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The program will include a mix of new grants and zero-interest loans for Philadelphia businesses that make under $5 million in annual revenue. More details about the program, including how businesses can apply, will be announced in the coming days.



The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

