Horsch investigation: Medical examiner called to Chew Avenue home

The Brief Crews continue to investigate the Chew Avenue property of Eugene Horsch connected to several missing women. The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the home on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources. Earlier this week, investigators said luminol testing revealed material at the home that may contain DNA evidence.



As the search and excavation continues at the Olney home of Eugene Horsch, law enforcement confirmed to FOX 29 that the Medical Examiner's office was called out to the property on Thursday.

Medical Examiner's Office called to Olney home

What we know:

The ME's office responded to the home at 417 W. Chew Avenue on Thursday, as crews dug in the backyard of the home, searching for human remains connected to at least seven missing women.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that the office was called to "examine something of interest" investigators found.

What we don't know:

While the Medical Examiner's office is often called to examine things like bones and other remains, it's not clear why the ME's office was called to the property on Thursday.

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Horsch investigation

Timeline:

Eugene Horsch was arrested in Old City during a traffic stop in June, which led to the investigation at the home he shared with his late father, Raymond R.C. Horsch, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

Last week, investigators cleared out the home, collecting evidence and items that need further testing, and on Monday night, they sprayed luminol to detect microscopic or cleaned bloodstains. Sources told FOX 29 that the process was successful and luminol revealed material that may contain DNA evidence.

The current phase of the investigation is focused on excavating the backyard. Detectives used heavy machinery and sifters to look for human remains, specifically in a corner of the backyard already dug open, according to law enforcement.

The backstory:

Police believe five of the seven missing women connected to the home are deceased, based on what they viewed in more than one million pictures and videos recovered from the property. Law enforcement sources said this digital evidence has guided much of the search to date.