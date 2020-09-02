Philadelphia police ask for help locating endangered, missing 81-year-old woman

article

Police in Kingsessing are asking the public’s help in locating an endangered, missing 81-year-old woman.

Officials say 81-year-old Marie Givigliano was last seen Tuesday on the 5300 block of Chester Avenue.

According to authorities, Givigliano is of a thin build, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was seen wearing a black head band, a black jacket, black pants and sporting black eye glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marie is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP