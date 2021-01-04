Philadelphia police continue to investigate hit-and-run in Fairhill

Philadelphia police continue to investigate a hit-and-run in the city's Fairhill section.

Crossing Lehigh Avenue near the intersection at American Street is no easy take, in fact, some pedestrians say it’s downright dangerous.

"Dangerous, very dangerous. They don't care about pedestrians at all," one resident said.

Police say just before midnight Sunday, a 36-year-old man didn’t make it across. He was struck by a driver in the middle of the four-lane roadway. Investigators say the driver sped off.

"What we're looking for is a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck," Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise said. "It's a 2005 to 2011. It's Quad cab."

Captain Overwise says officers actually pursued the alleged hit-and-run driver, but he got away after weaving through the area and down 5th Street, leaving the victim lying in the street critically injured.

Advertisement

"Your actions may not have been criminal in respect to the crash, but once you make the decision to leave the scene, you've committed a crime," Overwise added.

Another hit-and-run crash on Allegheny Avenue left a 75-year-old woman dead over the weekend. Police say a pizza delivery driver returned to the scene an hour later. He was arrested and charged.

City investigators say fatal hit-and-run accidents skyrocketed during the 2020 pandemic. From nine fatal hit-and-runs in 2019 to 28 in 2020, even with less cars on the road.

RELATED:

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Fairhill

Police: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Kensington

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter