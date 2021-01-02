Police: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Kensington

article

A man suspected of fatally striking an elderly woman with his car Saturday night in Kensington has been arrested, according to police.

The deadly collision happened on the 300 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 7 p.m. Police say a 75-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a maroon Honda Civic.

Emergency responders rushed the woman to Temple University Hospital where she died.

The driver fled the scene, but police say he was later arrested. No charges have been announced at this time.

