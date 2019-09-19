Philadelphia police launch investigation into viral video of teen in patrol car

Philadelphia police and Mayor Kenney are now responding to a video that appears to show an officer putting a teen who was waiting at a bus stop into a police SUV.

The video has been shared more than 2 million times and shows the officer putting the teen in the SUV before letting him out a few minutes later.

Once the teen was let out of the car, the officer can be heard telling him, “Remember you were shaking in a police car.”

Witnesses who were also waiting at the bus stop can be heard asking the officers at the scene what the teen did wrong.

Philadelphia police say they are aware of the incident and “take all matters involving stopping, detainment, and investigation of citizens very seriously. Accordingly, we immediately initiated an internal affairs investigation.”

Mayor Jim Kenney also weighed in on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

“I am concerned by what I saw on the video and know that incidents like that can cause distrust among residents and our officers,” Kenney tweeted.