article

Philadelphia police announced the passing of an officer who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Jose M. Novoa, 62, was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was assigned to the 9th District.

Novoa died on Wednesday, June 3, the department said.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP