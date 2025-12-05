Philly officer hit during traffic stop before car crashes into home, officer uninjured

The Brief A driver hit a Philadelphia Police cruiser and an officer, before crashing into a building in North Philly Friday. The officer was uninjured. The driver ran from the crash scene, but was found at a local hospital and arrested, police said.



A Philadelphia Police Department officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop in North Philly on Friday, but was uninjured.

Officer hit

What we know:

The incident started with a traffic stop around 2:10 p.m.

Officers were trying to pull over a woman driving a red Chrysler Sebring when she put the car in reverse, and lightly hit an officer's car. Officers told the driver to put the car in park, the department said, but she instead put it into drive, hitting an officer.

The officer was uninjured. The other officer's car was not damaged.

The driver took off, but police were able to find the car later, after it crashed into a building on North Eighth Street.

The driver ran from that crash and initially got away. Officials said they eventually found the driver at Temple Women's Hospital and arrested her.

What they're saying:

"My auntie was scared. She said she felt like she was going to die," said Xaid Figeroa. He and his aunt, Yesenia Navarro, could not believe the moments that led up to the crash. Navarro was standing outside their home on Eighth Street near Cambria in North Philly when a driver came crashing onto the sidewalk.



"She was literally right here standing there," Figueroa said. "That is when the car came in here, crashed there, reversed and then did that."



Navarro said the driver almost hit her. Luckily, she escaped injury. But the car ended up crashing onto the front steps of a neighbor's house.

Figeroa heard the impact.



"I was in the upstairs room over there, and I just heard like a big boom and screaming," he said. "I came outside, I just looked, and I see the car there. I see pieces over here."



Navarro said she screamed when the driver drove onto the sidewalk.



"Stop the car. Stop the car. No stop the car," she said about the driver who she said was going fast.

She said the woman got and ran.

Figeroa is just glad his aunt is OK.



"She was scared for life like when that car passed by," he said.

What's next:

The suspect has not yet been charged, but police say she's facing charges of assault on an officer and more.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the suspect, only saying that she is 20 years old.