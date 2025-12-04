South Jersey mayor indicted on child endangerment, abuse charges

The Brief Current Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca has been indicted on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse. The charges follow a March investigation where she was reportedly driving under the influence with her child in the car. LaPlaca is set to appear in court on Dec. 8 for her arraignment.



Lumberton mayor indicted

What we know:

The charges follow a March investigation where she was reportedly driving under the influence with her child in the car.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced the indictment, which was signed by Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

LaPlaca is set to appear in court on Dec. 8 for her arraignment.

‘I will not be resigning my position’

The backstory:

Mayor LaPlaca was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child after she was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day 2025.

Body cam video shows LaPlaca’s arrest in front of her home with her 2-year-old son in the backseat.

Sources told FOX 29 earlier this year that LaPlaca’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit.

Earlier this year, residents sounded off at a meeting in Lumberton Township where they called for her resignation. LaPlaca was absent from the meeting, which came days after her arrest.

At the meeting, a Lumberton business operator told the crowd and township committee that she had received an email from Mayor LaPlaca responding to a request for resignation.

The email from the mayor read: "I will not be resigning my position. Our community needs to be more kind and understanding about people trying to better themselves. As we all know, there is a huge black eye and black cloud over our town right now."

At a later meeting, the township committee came back after an executive session and decided to censure the mayor and pass three ethics violations against her.

Even New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy got involved in the case earlier this year, telling reporters that "it would be wise for her to put aside…her public duties."

Ultimately, she did not resign, and she returned to her township duties in May after "successfully completing 54 days of inpatient treatment," according to a message she posted on Facebook.