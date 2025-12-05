Philadelphia excited for 2026 FIFA World Cup: Businesses hope for summer boom

The Brief The field for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced on Friday. Philadelphia is one of the 16 cities hosting the tournament. Local businesses expect the World Cup to bring a surge in sales.



The energy on South Street surged Friday as soccer fans packed into Brauhaus Schmitz for the World Cup draw, a moment signaling the start of what could be one of Philadelphia’s biggest summers ever.

2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw

What we know:

Germany — a four-time World Cup champion — was placed atop Group E, setting off cheers inside the German-themed beer hall. The group also includes Curaçao, Côte D’Ivoire and Ecuador. Germany’s path includes potential matches in Philadelphia on June 14 against Curaçao and June 25 against Ecuador, though final venue assignments will not be confirmed until Saturday at noon.

"I’m so excited, I’m so happy. This city loves sports," said fan Ntate Mofokeng.

"It’s better than I could have expected," added Stefan Sehne. "Good chance to come to Philadelphia."

Across the draw, the United States was placed in Group D with Australia, Paraguay and the winner of Playoff C — Romania, Turkey, Slovakia or Kosovo.

Forty-two nations have already secured automatic bids to the expanded 48-team tournament, with six more to be determined through UEFA and intercontinental playoffs this spring.

Friday’s draw, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., featured heads of state from the host nations — U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney — as the 104-match tournament began to take shape. The event was broadcast live on FOX and FIFA’s YouTube channel.

Philly hopes for World Cup business boom

Local perspective:

Philadelphia is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Lincoln Financial Field will host six matches, including a highly anticipated Round of 16 game on July 4 — the same day the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence, signed just blocks away.

More than 400,000 visitors are expected to travel to Philadelphia for the tournament, which the host committee estimates will generate a $770 million economic impact and $51 million in tax revenue for Pennsylvania. The World Cup is also expected to create thousands of jobs across the region.

Businesses are already gearing up. Brauhaus Schmitz — which has hosted World Cup and soccer watch parties for 16 years — expects record crowds.

"A typical slow summer could turn into three months of business in one month," said owner Doug Hager. "It’s huge… that will probably finally dust off the final remnants of the COVID hangover."

By the numbers:

Beer sales are also projected to spike. Bitburger, the largest imported German beer in the U.S., is expecting a surge.

"Just in Philadelphia alone, we’re expecting a 20% increase in that two-month period and leading up to the games," said Scott Baver of Bitburger Brewery Group. "It’s definitely a game changer, especially in the host cities."

What's next:

As fans await Saturday’s announcement of which teams will play in Philadelphia — and at what times — one thing is already certain: the city is preparing for a global spotlight unlike anything in its sports history.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 on FOX.