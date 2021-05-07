Philadelphia police partners with ATF for initiative to bolster forensic investigation capabilities

A new effort is bringing together the Philadelphia Police Department, the ATF and the U.S. Attorney's Office is underway in Philadelphia. The goal is to stem the rising tide of gun violence in the city.

"698 people, human beings, have been shot here in our city," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Philadelphia promised an all hands on deck approach to stopping gun violence. On Friday, they announced their first initiative with the help of federal aid.

"Violent criminals should consider yourself warned. Do not use a gun to commit a crime. If you do you will end up behind bars for so long you won’t know what hit you. We have had enough. We are tall hands on deck and we are coming for you," U.S. Acting Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

Partnering with the AT and a new van called the NIBIN will remain at PPD’s forensic lab adding extra help to investigations. It’s a separate crime lab linked to a federal database. Step one is to get through the backlog in Philly.

"We are able to keep processing evidence inside and they here to help us process evidence out here to catch us up," ATF SAC Matthew Varisco explained.

This is supposed to accelerate investigation time, tracing guns back to their owners and even tracking bullets of privately made or ghost guns just by running the fired cartridge through their system.

Every crime gun that is eligible, and fired cartridge casings that are recovered are put into a system so they can be compared to each other so we can identify leads so that we can link shootings to each other’s

The goal is for the van to be a force multiplier increasing turnaround time to generate leads and connect shootings.

