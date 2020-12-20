Philadelphia police search for missing 86-year-old man

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Charles Howard was last seen on the 1800 block of Fuller Street on Saturday, Dec. 19 around 3:30 p.m.

Howard is described as is 5-foot-9, 190 lbs., medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat, black pants, red Sixers baseball cap and walks with a black cane.

Anyone with any information on Howard's whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911

