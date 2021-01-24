Philadelphia police searching for missing endanger 28-year-old man

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing endangered man.

Brandyn Rorie-Neal, 28, was reported missing from 300 W. Olney Avenue and was last seen on Friday at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Mr. Rorie-Neal is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140lbs, thin build, light brown complexion, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing an army fatigue jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, black and grey sweatpants, and multi-colored Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information on Brandyn Rorie-Neal's whereabouts is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.