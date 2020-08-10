Philadelphia police seek assistance locating missing 15-year-old

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials say 15-year-old Lonesti Pleasant was last seen in June of this year on the 1700 block of North Felton Street.

Pleasant is described as 5’2” and weighing 130 pounds. She has a small build, brown eyes and black hair. Lonesti wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lonesti is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP