Philadelphia police seek help locating missing 72-year-old woman

Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a missing 72-year-old woman.

Officials say 72-year-old Joyce D. Miller was last seen August 9th, just before 2:15 a.m., on the 3600 block of Hamilton Street.

Miller is described as 5’6” and weighing about 150 pounds. She has an average build, brown eyes and gray and black hair. She was seen wearing red shorts, a black and blue button up plaid shirt and she was wearing black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

