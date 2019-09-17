Philadelphia Police Union to sue city over ongoing payroll issues

The Philadelphia Police Union is planning to sue the city over problems with its new payroll system.

The union claims the new software has led to officers not receiving their pay or receiving incorrect payments. The new payroll system has also led to errors in the amount of taxes being deducated from officers' paychecks.

Officials say the city is either unwilling or unable to remedy these chronic problems regarding pay.

To date, numerous meetings have been held with no resolution to the situation.

"We apologize to all of our hard-working employees who were, or are, impacted, and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we work through the sorts of issues experienced with any new technology," City spokesperson Mike Dunn said.

The city ensured that they will rectify the payroll issues.