Philadelphia residents launch ‘No Data Centers in Philly’ campaign, call for citywide moratorium

The Brief Residents and advocacy groups are calling for a citywide moratorium on new data centers in Philadelphia. Concerns center on health, quality of life, and potential sites in Southwest and Northeast Philadelphia. Philadelphia officials have not responded yet to the demands for a moratorium.



A coalition of Philadelphia residents and community organizations is calling for city council to enact a citywide halt on new data center developments, according to organizers. The campaign, called "No Data Centers in Philly," held a rally and news conference at City Hall on Monday to demand safeguards before any further consideration of such projects.

What we know:

Organizers say they are especially concerned about the possibility of two hyper-scale data centers being built—one at the site of a former refinery in Southwest Philadelphia and another near Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

"These are not just buildings, they cause problems, pollution, and we don’t want them in Philadelphia," said Austin Cole, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace.

Residents and advocacy groups are pressing city council for a proposal to block any large-scale data center construction in Philadelphia.

"Right now there are no rules on the books on Philly to stop a data center," said Senia Lopez of the 215 People’s Alliance.

About a dozen advocacy groups, including the Clean Air Council and Philly Thrive, say they believe Philadelphia should follow hundreds of other cities around the country that already have similar bans.

"500 cities around the country have moratoriums and we want Philadelphia to be the next," said Annie Fox from the Clean Air Council.

Organizers also want citizens to be included in any decision-making process tied to proposals for new data centers. They plan to attend Thursday’s city council meeting to advocate for a moratorium and, ultimately, a ban on further data center development in the city.

How state rules and local action intersect

The backstory:

In August, Gov. Shapiro imposed tighter restrictions statewide for data center construction and now requires local approval for these projects. However, he has not issued a statewide moratorium, which activists are now seeking from Philadelphia officials.

"We’ve seen this playbook before they do what they want and we want a moratorium and we want it now," said Shawnmar Pitts of Philly Thrive.

Advocates argue that without a citywide moratorium and tighter local controls, the health and quality-of-life of Philadelphia residents could be at risk.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the campaign say their goals are clear and urgent.

"We want a moratorium and we want it now," said Pitts.

What we don't know:

There are no formal proposals currently on file for new data centers, and city council as well as the mayor’s office have not yet responded to requests for comment from organizers.