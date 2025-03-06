This Philadelphia rush-hour route makes drivers 'reflect on life'

The Brief Drivers weighed in on rush-hour traffic routes, which causes them to question their life choices. Pennsylvania's top spot was in Philadelphia on a very busy roadway.



What do you think about when you're stuck in traffic? Exciting weekend plans, what you're having for dinner, or maybe something a little deeper?

What we know:

A new survey by Hyundai reveals that some rush-hour routes have drivers reflecting on their life choices.

Some wonder why they don't live closer to work, while others mentally draft their resignation letters.

Local perspective:

The survey is broken down by state, and, of course, Pennsylvania's top soul-searching traffic stop is right here in Philadelphia.

If you guessed the I-95 from the Betsy Ross Bridge to Broad Street, you would be correct!

Delaware drivers also picked Interstate 95. However, for them, it's near the Christianna Mall.

In New Jersey, the top spot was up north on the NJ Turnpike from Newark to the George Washington Bridge.