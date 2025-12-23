How much does a Powerball lottery ticket cost?

article

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.7 billion as of Tuesday, giving players a chance at one of the largest prizes in U.S. lottery history.

With the jackpot now one of the largest in the game's history, many new lottery players may be looking to buy a ticket for Christmas Eve's drawing. A single ticket for a chance to win the massive prize will cost just a few dollars.

How much does it cost to play Powerball, and how do you play?

What we know:

A Powerball ticket costs $2 per play. To win the jackpot, players must match five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can choose their own numbers or let the lottery terminal pick them randomly.

For an additional $1 per play, players can add the Power Play feature, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or even 10 times. It is important to note that the Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million. The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less. In Idaho and Montana, the Power Play option is bundled with the ticket for a minimum purchase price of $3 per play.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a one-time lump-sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing days are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.