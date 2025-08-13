Philadelphia schools calendar: Key dates and information for 2025-26

article

Attention parents, it's that time again!

The first day of school is less than two weeks away in Philadelphia, which means it's time to get ready for the year ahead.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know for the 2025-26 Philadelphia public school year, including key dates and health requirements, along with meal and transportation information:

Philadelphia public school calendar

The School District of Philadelphia will welcome students back at the end of August. Here are some dates to keep in mind:

August 25: First day of school

September 1: Schools closed for Labor Day

September 23: Schools closed for Rosh Hashanah

October 2: Schools closed for Yom Kippur

October 13: Schools closed for Indigenous Peoples' Day

November 4: Students do not attend school on Election Day

November 11: Schools closed for Veterans Day

November 27-28: Schools closed for Thanksgiving Recess

December 24-January 2: Schools closed for Winter Recess

January 19: Schools closed for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 16: Schools closed for President's Day

February 17: Schools closed for Lunar New Year

March 20: Schools closed for Eid al-Fitr

March 30-April 2: Schools closed for Spring Recess

April 3: Schools closed for Good Friday

May 19: Schools closed for Election Day (tentative)

May 25: Schools closed for Memorial Day

May 27: Schools closed for Eid al-Adha

June 12: Last day of school

For a full list of days off, early dismissals and conferences, you can access the full school calendar online.

Health requirements

Pennsylvania law requires all K-12 students to have up-to-date vaccinations before school starts. The district says students without the required vaccination may be excluded from school unless a valid exemption form is submitted.

Before joining any athletic competition, all student athletes must have a PIAA Comprehensive Initial Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation (CIPPE) form completed by a doctor.

Are school meals free?

The National School Lunch Program is a federally assisted meal program that provides low-cost or free lunches to students on school days.

The School District of Philadelphia also offers several other meal programs, including breakfast, after-school and fresh fruits and vegetables.

You can check requirements and application processes for each program on the district's website.

School transportation

Students have several options for transportation to Philadelphia public schools, including yellow bus, school vehicle, SEPTA Student Fare Card, and reimbursing parent transportation.

You can learn more about each option on the district website.