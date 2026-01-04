Philadelphia sees protests, celebrations after US strikes on Venezuela and Maduro capture

The Brief Protests and celebrations were seen in Philadelphia following US strikes on Venezuela. Local Venezuelans express mixed reactions to the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Activists criticize the Trump administration's actions as illegal.



The US strikes on Venezuela and the capture of Nicolas Maduro have sparked a wave of emotions among the local Venezuelan community, leading to both celebrations and protests in Philadelphia.

Local Venezuelan community reacts

What we know:

Betty, a Venezuelan American who fled her home country two decades ago, celebrated the news of Maduro's capture on Broad Street with her husband, Ryan. "We were very happy to find out around 4 a.m. that Maduro was taken. That’s only half the job so far but it’s a big step for us so very happy about that," said Betty. Ryan added, "There is still a couple more power struggles that have to disappear before we’re going to see some real progress, but we’re very thankful on what Trump has done and we hope that he sees it through."

Meanwhile, several activist organizations gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall to protest the US attack on Venezuela. David Gibson, co-director of Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW!, stated, "Regardless of what you think of Nicolas Maduro, and we’re no fan, you know this was an illegal action and we don’t believe we solve problems through force. We believe we solve problems through diplomacy."

What they're saying:

Linda Gonzalez, who attended the protest, expressed her disapproval, saying, "I woke up to the news that the United States kidnapped the president of Venezuela, which is ridiculous." Seneca Joyner, a world historian specializing in Venezuela, shared, "When I woke up to find out the atrocities that were being committed by our government again, I thought it was an important [protest to attend]."

Emilio Buitrago, co-founder of Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia, highlighted the community's desire for democracy. "If Trump really has a path to democracy, restitution in Venezuela he needs to bring to the table, the Venezuelan, elected president, Edmundo Gonzalez, and also Maria Corina Machado who is the second person who helped to have legal, free elections last year," said Buitrago.

What we don't know:

The full impact of the US strikes on Venezuela and the future political landscape remain uncertain.