Philadelphia snow forecast: Impact of weekend nor'easter remains uncertain

The Brief The chance of snow overnight Sunday into Monday in Philadelphia is becoming more likely. The National Weather Service says there is a 60-80% chance of at least 2" of snow in Philly. The track of the coastal storm is still undetermined, which will dictate the impact on our area.



The chance of snow in the Philadelphia area this weekend is becoming more likely, but exactly how much will fall remains uncertain.

Forecasters are monitoring the track of the looming coastal storm, which will ultimately decide if we get a little or a lot of snow.

When will it snow?

What we know:

The chance of snow will likely be overnight Sunday into Monday, according to forecasters.

The possible nor'easter will cover most of the Philadelphia area, including South Jersey and Delaware.

How much will it snow?

By the numbers:

Forecasters say the amount of snow that will fall Sunday into Monday depends almost entirely on the track of the coastal storm.

The National Weather Service says the probability of 2" or more of snow in Philadelphia has increased to around 60-80%.

If the storm hugs the coast, forecasters say there will be greater impacts, including coastal flooding, wind, snow/wintry mix and more.

If it passes to the south, however, there will still be some light snow, but the storm won't be a major weather event.

The latest probability of more than 6" of snow in Philadelphia and surrounding areas is less than 40%, with higher chances north.

Half-and-half weekend

What's next:

This weekend will have a little bit of everything starting with a damp and dreary Friday, followed by a near-perfect sunny Saturday.

Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to wrap up around lunchtime on Friday, leaving behind mild temps and dense clouds.

The sun will reemerge on Saturday and temperatures will skyrocket into the 50s with spotty clouds ahead of Sunday's weather event.

The weekend will wrap up with another overcast Sunday with temps in the 40s ahead of an overnight coastal storm.