Philadelphia traffic ranks among worst US cities: Here's how many hours drivers lost

Driving in or around Philadelphia? Chances are you'll get stuck in some traffic along the way!

No wonder the city was named one of the worst for traffic delays across the United States by a recent study.

Philadelphia claimed the No. 6 spot on INRIX's traffic scoreboard for 2023.

The study revealed that Philadelphia drivers lost an average of 69 hours to traffic jams, costing $1,209 in lost time and productivity.

Both findings are well above the national average of 42 hours lost and $733 in costs, but a bit below New York City's 101 hours lost, costing more than $1,700!

10 worst U.S. cities for traffic jams