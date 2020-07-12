Philadelphia trash, recycling pickup delayed one day due to coronavirus, weather

City officials say trash and recycling pickup across Philadelphia will be delayed by one day after the Streets Department saw an increase in tonnage due to the recent inclement weather and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The one day delay will begin on Monday and last through Saturday, July 18. This means that residents who normally would have trash pickup on Monday should instead put their garbage curbside on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Streets Department said they expected to see an increase in trash upon returning to a weekly pickup schedule, but torrential rain and subsequent flooding during Tropical Storm Fey impacted their schedule. Crews worked over the weekend to collect trash that should have been picked up on Thursday and Friday.

The department also attributes the increase in garbage to the ongoing pandemic. Trash that's normally disposed of in offices, restaurants, businesses and schools in the city has been funneled to family homes.

Meanwhile, the department also needed to manage trash accumulated during the Fourth of July weekend. According to a spokesperson, the holiday historically produces a lot of trash.

"The Streets Department thanks residents for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience," a statement from the Streets Department read. "We truly understand the unsightly look and smell that results when having trash and recycling remain on the ground."

