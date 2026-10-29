Philadelphia Union clinch 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs berth following late-season surge

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The Brief The Philadelphia Union officially secured a spot in the 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night, marking the franchise's 10th postseason appearance. The Boys in Blue clinched their berth thanks to a little help from a familiar face, as former Union star Dániel Gazdag scored a game-winner for the New England Revolution to defeat Red Bull New York. Under Interim Head Coach Ryan Richter, the Union have two regular-season matches remaining to improve their playoff seeding before the postseason kicks off in mid-November.



The Boys in Blue are officially heading back to the postseason.

The Philadelphia Union secured a spot in the 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night, capping off a remarkable second-half climb up the Eastern Conference standings following the FIFA World Cup break. The berth marks the franchise's 10th postseason appearance in club history and its eighth in the last nine seasons.

Help from a familiar face

The backstory:

The Union entered Wednesday on the verge of locking in their playoff spot. Following a scoreless draw on the road against Nashville SC, Philadelphia officially punched its ticket thanks to a little help from a familiar face. Former Union midfielder and the club's all-time leading scorer, Dániel Gazdag, scored a late game-winner for the New England Revolution to defeat Red Bull New York, cementing Philadelphia's spot in the postseason.

The turnaround comes under the leadership of Interim Head Coach Ryan Richter, who helped guide the club’s late-season surge.

With a playoff berth officially secured, the Union will now shift their focus to improving their seeding in the Eastern Conference table.

Turnaround under Ryan Richter

Timeline:

Wednesday’s clinch caps an impressive second-half resurgence for Philadelphia.

After navigating an up-and-down start to the campaign, the club found its footing following the summer World Cup pause. Under the leadership of Interim Head Coach Ryan Richter, the Union put together a steady climb up the Eastern Conference table, relying on defensive grit and timely scoring to push back into contention.

Seeding race and playoff format With a playoff spot officially locked up, the Union now shift their focus toward improving their seed in the Eastern Conference standings over their final two regular-season matches.

Philadelphia travels to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 31, before returning to Chester to host Toronto FC on "Decision Day" on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Under the 18-team MLS postseason format, the top nine clubs from each conference qualify:

Seeds 1 through 7: Earn automatic entry into the Round One Best-of-3 Series, running from Nov. 20 through Dec. 2.

Seeds 8 and 9: Must play in a single-elimination Wild Card match on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

MLS Cup Final: Scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, hosted by the finalist with the better regular-season record.