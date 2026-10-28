Delaware high school student found with knife, loaded weapon after tip from parent

The Brief A Middletown High School student was stopped with a knife and a loaded weapon, officials say. The discovery was made after a concerned parent warned school staff that the student may have brought a weapon to school. The identity of the student has not been released, and no charges have been reported at this time.



A Delaware high school student was found with a knife and a loaded weapon following a report from a parent on Tuesday, officials say.

What we know:

Delaware State Police say a 15-year-old Middletown High School student displayed a knife he had in a cross body bag and made threatening statements during school hours on Monday. A concerned parent reported the incident to school officials, prompting an investigation.

When the student arrived at school around 11 a.m. the next morning, a school safety officer and staff members escorted him to an empty classroom where police say the student refused to surrender his backpack and crossbody bag.

Police say the student resisted and a struggle ensued. Officials were able to secure both bags, and found a loaded 9mm handgun and a 4-inch knife.

The student was charged with several crimes, including felony charges of possession of a firearm by a person under 21, possession of ammunition by a person under 21, and possession of a firearm in a safe school zone.

What they're saying:

School officials assured the Middletown High School community that there is no current threat at the school.

"Please know there is no current threat at the school," the Appoquinimink School District wrote on Facebook. "We want to thank the parent who reported the concern. We also must commend our school teams for their quick efforts today."

What we don't know:

The identity of the student has not been released.

The student was committed to a juvenile detention center on $70k cash bond.