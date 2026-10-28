Pedestrian killed in motorcycle crash in Northeast Philly: police

article

The Brief A motorcycle collided with a pedestrian at East Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at about 6:10 p.m. The pedestrian died from severe injuries at Albert Einstein Medical Center, according to Philadelphia police. Police say the investigation is active and the pedestrian’s identity is still unknown.



A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian occurred at East Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at approximately 6:10 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. Investigators say the pedestrian sustained severe injuries and died at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

What we know:

Police say a 2020 dark gray Suzuki Hayabusa was traveling southbound on East Roosevelt Boulevard at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Bustleton Avenue when the motorcycle struck him, according to the preliminary investigation.

The pedestrian, whose identity is unknown, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by Philadelphia Fire Department medics and was pronounced dead by doctors at about 6:46 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man, was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is being treated for injuries. Police say he is listed in stable condition.

What's next:

Police say the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

Authorities indicate that all information is preliminary and subject to change.

What we don't know:

The identity of the male pedestrian remains unknown, according to police.