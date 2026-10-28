Murder suspect offers guilty plea in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak

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The Brief Robert Kessler, a 74-year-old murder suspect representing himself in court, offered to plead guilty and accept a life sentence in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak, which the judge rejected. Kessler is on trial for first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body after allegedly killing 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholt in 2021 and disposing of her dismembered remains in McKay Bay. The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is currently presenting its case, emphasizing that their focus remains strictly on securing justice for the victim despite the national attention on the defendant's remarks.



A 74-year-old Florida man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman made a bizarre proposition in court this week: he would plead guilty and accept life in prison, but only in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak.

Cheesesteak plea

What they're saying:

Video of Monday's jury selection shows Robert Kessler stating, "I’ll do that for a Philly cheesesteak, and an order of fries and a Pepsi," when a judge suggested Kessler could enter an open plea to get "life in prison and be done with it."

The 74-year-old murder suspect later clarified that he wanted the sandwich with onions, mayonnaise, and "20 oz. of peppers," claiming the trade was a gesture "to save the taxpayers."

The judge quickly shut down the negotiation, stating, "I can’t obviously give food to people to enter a plea," the judge responded. "That would be wrong in a thousand ways. I can guarantee you can have lunch today, but I can’t guarantee what it would be."

Following the rejection, Kessler rescinded his offer, telling the court, "Just pick the jury . . . If I get the sandwich, then I could go for it, but I’m not going to get it."

2021 murder

The backstory:

Kessler faces counts of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body in connection with the 2021 death of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholt.

Prosecutors allege Kessler murdered Crone-Overholt while she was staying at his home in Lutz, Florida. According to an affidavit cited by People Magazine, Kessler's daughter witnessed the two arguing shortly before the victim disappeared, noting that Crone-Overholt had asked him for $200 so she could leave.

In November 2021, fishermen discovered Crone-Overholt’s dismembered remains in McKay Bay. Witnesses reportedly saw a man matching Kessler’s description throwing trash bags into the water.

(Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office)

‘Seeking justice’

What's next:

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office began presenting its case Tuesday, emphasizing that they will not be distracted by the defendant's antics.

"While this defendant's courtroom remarks have drawn national attention, our focus remains on seeking justice for the victim and her family," the State Attorney's Office shared in a statement.