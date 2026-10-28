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Man seen on video exposing himself in Elkins Park backyard, police say

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Crime & Public Safety
Published October 28, 2026 10:38 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 10:38 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Cheltenham Police are investigating a report of indecent sexual exposure in the residential area of Elkins Park.
    • Security footage shows a man masturbating in a backyard on the 8000 block of Old York Road at about 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 22.
    • Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect and offer ways to submit tips anonymously.

PHILADELPHIA - Cheltenham Police are investigating an incident of indecent sexual exposure that happened on the 8000 block of Old York Road in Elkins Park at 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, according to the department.

What we know:

Police say security camera footage captured a male suspect masturbating while walking in a residential backyard in that area.

Detectives are looking for help from the public and have provided details about the suspect.

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Police describe the suspect as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium height and build and a beard.

The incident was caught on security cameras and is the focus of an active investigation by Cheltenham Police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600, email PoliceTips@cheltenhampa.gov, or visit CheltenhamPA.gov/policetips.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, police say.

The Source: This article contains information from the Cheltenham Police Department.

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