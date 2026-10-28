Man seen on video exposing himself in Elkins Park backyard, police say

The Brief Cheltenham Police are investigating a report of indecent sexual exposure in the residential area of Elkins Park. Security footage shows a man masturbating in a backyard on the 8000 block of Old York Road at about 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 22. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect and offer ways to submit tips anonymously.



Cheltenham Police are investigating an incident of indecent sexual exposure that happened on the 8000 block of Old York Road in Elkins Park at 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, according to the department.

What we know:

Police say security camera footage captured a male suspect masturbating while walking in a residential backyard in that area.

Detectives are looking for help from the public and have provided details about the suspect.

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Police describe the suspect as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium height and build and a beard.

The incident was caught on security cameras and is the focus of an active investigation by Cheltenham Police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600, email PoliceTips@cheltenhampa.gov, or visit CheltenhamPA.gov/policetips.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, police say.