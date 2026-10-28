Man seen on video exposing himself in Elkins Park backyard, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Cheltenham Police are investigating an incident of indecent sexual exposure that happened on the 8000 block of Old York Road in Elkins Park at 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, according to the department.
What we know:
Police say security camera footage captured a male suspect masturbating while walking in a residential backyard in that area.
Detectives are looking for help from the public and have provided details about the suspect.
Police describe the suspect as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium height and build and a beard.
The incident was caught on security cameras and is the focus of an active investigation by Cheltenham Police.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600, email PoliceTips@cheltenhampa.gov, or visit CheltenhamPA.gov/policetips.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, police say.
The Source: This article contains information from the Cheltenham Police Department.