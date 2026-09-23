Philadelphia weather: Cloudy, breezy conditions persist on Wednesday as showers clear

The Brief Showers will slowly move out of the Philadelphia area on Wednesday, leading to cloudy and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s across the region, with wind gusts around 25 MPH that will make it feel much cooler. Forecasters are monitoring a weekend nor'easter that could have an impact on the New Jersey and Delaware shore points.



A gloomy stretch of damp and chilly weather will continue on Wednesday, with added wind gusts to make it feel even cooler.

Rain moves out

What we know:

A slow-moving system of showers will continue to crawl through the Philadelphia area during the morning hours, bringing bouts of rain to South Jersey and Delaware.

Leftover clouds will linger throughout the day, as temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding areas reach the upper 60s. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH in the city and suburbs will make chilly temperatures feel even cooler.

Weekend nor'easter

What's next:

Dry conditions are forecasted on Thursday and Friday with temperatures near 70 degrees on both days. Forecasters are monitoring a weekend nor'easter that could have an impact on New Jersey and Delaware beaches.

Meteorologists warn that multiple days of onshore flow will gradually pile water into the back bays of the Jersey Shore. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph along the immediate coast will push ocean water inland, causing moderate to severe tidal flooding, while 15 to 18-foot offshore waves will lead to significant beach erosion and dune scarping.

If you commute from or have property down the shore, prepare for road closures and elevated tides through at least Friday.