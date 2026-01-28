Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Philadelphia weather: Latest on possible weekend winter storm, bitter cold temps continue

Published  January 28, 2026 7:26am EST
Weather
The Brief

    • Forecasters are monitoring another weekend winter storm that could bring more snow to the Philadelphia area.
    • Specific details about the storm's possible impact are still uncertain, but should become clearer in the coming days.
    • The National Weather Service says Philadelphia currently has a 35% chance of seeing 4" of snow.

PHILADELPHIA - Another round of winter weather could be headed for the Philadelphia area this weekend, but forecasters are still unsure of its potential impact. 

One thing is certain: Bitter cold temperatures will continue for the next several days, but may return to above-freezing as February begins.

Latest on weekend winter weather

What we know:

Models are still coming together on the weekend storm, with one model showing limited impact in Philadelphia and the other showing a mostly coastal storm.

The European Model shows the snow in Delaware and the southernmost parts of New Jersey on Saturday night into Sunday morning, before the storm pulls offshore.

The GFS model is more bullish on the storm's potential impact on areas inland, including Philly, with snow starting Sunday morning and ending by the evening.

How much could it snow?

It's currently unclear how much snow could fall this weekend on top of what's already frozen on the ground in Philadelphia and beyond.

The National Weather Service says Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor have a 37% chance of seeing 4" of snowfall on Sunday. 

Areas along the coast and inland South Jersey have slightly higher odds of seeing a few inches.

Bitter cold temps continue

What's next:

Don't let the sunshine fool you: The bone-chilling cold temperatures are here to stay through the weekend. 

Temps in the Philadelphia area will remain stuck in the 20s for the next several days, with brutal single-digit wind chills.

Forecasters expect temperatures to rise above the freezing point on Monday, Groundhog Day, which may be a good omen for Punxsutawney Phil's prediction.

The thaw out is expected to continue through midweek, with temps expected to approach the 40s.

