Philadelphia weather: Mild, cloudy weekend ahead for Philadelphia with periods of rain

The Brief A mostly cloudy weekend is ahead for Philadelphia with periods of rain. Periods of rain is expected on Saturday morning with decreasing clouds as the day continues. Temperatures will near 70 over the weekend and tumble into the 40s by early next week.



A warm and mostly pleasant Friday is ahead for Philadelphia, despite the day starting with patches of strong storms.

Forecasters expect a similar weather day on Saturday before another round of storms moves in on Sunday.

Temperatures will tumble on Monday, falling into the 50s and plummeting down to the 40s by Tuesday.

What we know:

Storms on Friday morning brought damaging winds and heavy downpours, with bouts of hail reported in some places.

The RiverLine reported flooding on the tracks near the aquarium that interrupted service for part of the morning.

The broken band of strong storms caused power outages in parts of Delaware County, and downed trees in New Jersey.

Police in Gloucester Township said downed trees caused on road to close and another to be reduced to one lane.

Clouds will decrease as the storm system pulls offshore, leading to periods of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s.

A similar weather day is ahead for Saturday, with morning rain leading to periods of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

An overcast Sunday will lead to another round of rain late in the day with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

What's next:

The rising temperatures will hit a wall on Monday, as highs are only expected to reach 58 degrees.

The temperature plunge will continue on Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.