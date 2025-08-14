Philadelphia weather: More showers on the way Thursday afternoon and evening

The Brief Hot and humid conditions on Thursday will set the stage for another batch of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Forecasters expect bands of heavy rainfall that could cause localized flash flooding, especially in areas along the I-95 corridor. A similar weather day is expected on Friday before a humid and sunny weekend across the Philadelphia area.



Forecasters expect muggy conditions on Thursday to give way to another round of afternoon and evening storms that could cause flash flooding in some areas.

What we know:

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s in Philadelphia on Thursday, with added humidity that will make it feel much warmer.

A batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Philadelphia area during the afternoon, bringing heavy downpours and flashes of lightning.

Forecasters expect the heaviest rainfall in areas along the I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia and Trenton, but most places in our area will likely see at least some rain.

What's next:

A similar weather day will follow on Friday, with muggy heat leading to another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A dry and sunny weekend is ahead for the Philadelphia area. Forecasters expect temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday to hover in the upper 80s and low 90s with added humidity.

What you can do:

Stay up-to-date on the latest forecast by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.