Philadelphia weather: Scattered storms to bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds

The Brief A round of scattered storms will bring periods of heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Forecasters expect Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor to see the most significant storms late in the afternoon. A similar weather day is ahead on Thursday before perfect summer conditions return for the weekend.



An extended dry spell in Philadelphia is expected to come to an end on Wednesday with a round of scattered storms that could cause flash flooding.

What we know:

Forecasters expect scattered showers to begin sometime in the late afternoon through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Philadelphia and its suburbs could see the worst of the storms, which forecasters expect will include bouts of heavy rainfall and periods of gusty winds.

Areas along the I-95 corridor and west of Philadelphia are at a slight risk of excessive rainfall which could lead to flash flooding in some places.

The Weather Service says the entire region has a chance to see scattered severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night and evening.

What's next:

A similar weather day is ahead on Thursday before the humidity ramps up on Friday.

A hot and dry weekend is on tap for the Philadelphia area with plenty of sunshine.

What you can do:

Stay up-to-date on the latest forecast by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app on you phone and SmartTV.