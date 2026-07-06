Flash flood warning issued as scattered storms shower city

The Brief Scattered showers and slightly cooler temps are ahead on Monday. Showers could produce flash flooding with rainfall rates 1-2 inches. Another warm-up will begin by mid-week, with highs nearing 90 by the weekend.



Scattered showers will linger on Monday after a round of overnight storms ended the 4th of July holiday weekend with a dazzling lightning show.

What we know:

A damp and dreary Monday with bouts of showers and possible thunderstorms will kick off the post-Independence Day workweek in Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Philadelphia and neighboring areas until 2:15 p.m. During this time, heavy scattered storms could quickly overwhelm roads and streets.

The risk of rain will continue on Tuesday, but forecasters expect it to be mostly cloudy with highs barely breaking 80 degrees. Sunshine will reemerge by midweek as the region readies for another warmup.

What's next:

Temperatures will reach 87 degrees with sunshine on Thursday, and return to the 90s by Friday.

An early look at the weekend shows a near-perfect summer weekend, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.