2 men charged after 2 killed in Millville shooting

The Brief Two people died in a shooting on North High Street in Millville on Sunday, August 16. Daniel Gilmore Jr. and James Harris face multiple charges, including homicide and weapons offenses, according to authorities. The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.



Two people were shot and killed on North High Street in Millville at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, according to Millville Police. Charges have now been filed against Daniel L. Gilmore Jr. and James Harris in connection with the shootings, authorities said.

What we know:

Police said Ashley Brown, 32, of Cedar Street in Millville and Andy Steven Brazil, 32, of East Landis Avenue in Vineland were both shot and pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, the shooting happened near 815 North High Street after reports of gunfire.

On August 18, Daniel L. Gilmore Jr., 50, of North 2nd Street in Millville was charged with seven offenses, including two counts of homicide and two counts of attempted murder, according to authorities. The State alleges that Gilmore Jr. fired into a vehicle where four people were inside, causing the deaths of Brown and Brazil. The other two victims, an adult woman and a minor girl, were not physically hurt.

Related article

Gilmore Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday, August 19. Officials said they plan to request he remains in jail while awaiting trial.

Authorities also charged James Harris, 52, of Manor Drive in Absecon as part of the same incident. The State alleges Harris fired shots at a passing vehicle containing two unknown people. Harris was taken into custody Monday, August 17.

Both men face multiple weapons offenses, including unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, according to the State.

What you can do:

The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating the case. Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Emilio Santiago at 856-506-4093 or send anonymous tips to CCPO.TIPS from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information on a possible motive or further details about the relationship between the suspects and the victims.

The names of the third and fourth victims in the vehicle have not been provided, and police have not said whether they expect to make more arrests.