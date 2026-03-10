Philadelphia weather: Temperatures expected to reach 80 degrees on Tuesday

The Brief Temperatures are expected to hit 80 degrees on Tuesday, which could rival the record high. Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through midweek, with a chance of rain. The weekend will be cooler as temperatures return to the 50s.



An encore performance of yesterday's unseasonably warm temperatures is on tap for the Philadelphia area on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to soar into the 80s, which could rival the record high for March 10 set a decade ago.

What we know:

We're still 10 days away from the start of spring, but recent weather conditions would make you think the season has already changed.

Temperatures on Monday reached the mid-70s in Philadelphia, which fell just short of the record of 82 degrees set back in 2016. The city will have another chance to set a new record high on Tuesday, with forecasters predicting highs to reach 80 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine will accompany the unseasonably warm temperatures, creating the illusion of summertime. Warm temperatures will persist on Wednesday, albeit with overcast skies and the chance of a storm.

What's next:

The early preview of Spring will conclude on Thursday when morning showers help cool temperatures back into the 50s and 60s.

Sunshine will return on Friday with much cooler temperatures in the 50s. A similar weather day will follow on Saturday and Sunday will be overcast with slightly warmer temperatures.