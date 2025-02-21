Philadelphia weather: Temps turn balmy over weekend to end cold snap

A balmy stretch of sunny days starting this weekend will help the Philadelphia-area defrost from bone-chilling late winter temperatures that have gripped the region.

The warm-up will start with temperatures in the 40s over the weekend that will keep climbing into the 50s through midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies in the days ahead with a slight chance of rain late next week.

What we know:

Friday is expected to be the final frigid day of the week for the foreseeable future, with temperatures remaining in the 30s under sunny skies.

The sunshine will stick around during the weekend as temperatures climb into the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

The cold snap will continue throughout the week ahead and is expected to peak on Tuesday when temps will approach the 60s in Philadelphia and beyond.

The balmy late-winter temperatures will level off in the 50s towards the end of the week, with the next chance of rain slated for Thursday.

What you can do:

