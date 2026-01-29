Philadelphia weather: Winter storm could clip coast this weekend, bitter cold continues

The Brief A weekend winter storm appears poised to scrape past the New Jersey coast on Sunday. Less than an inch of snow is expected in most places along the coast, with lower totals inland. Bitter cold temps will continue through the weekend, including brutal wind chills in the single digits.



Forecasters are growing more confident that an incoming weekend storm will scrape by the coast to spare the Philadelphia area of more snow and ice.

Bitter cold temperatures, however, will keep the entire region locked in a deep freeze through the weekend with brutal wind chills in the single digits.

Weekend coastal storm

What we know:

Forecasters believe the winter weather they've been monitoring all week following last weekend's snowstorm will take an offshore track.

Most places along New Jersey's coast can expect to see less than an inch of snowfall on Sunday, with slightly higher accumulations in Atlantic City and Wildwood.

Forecasters say the larger concern on the coast will be wind gusts up to 50 MPH and the possibility of coastal flooding.

The European Model predicts the winter storm will move as far inland in New Jersey as Hammonton and Millville, with a dusting expected in both places.

The Philadelphia area and places north and west of the city won't see any snowfall, according to the latest forecasting models.

Bitter cold temps continue

What's next:

Temperatures in Philadelphia and beyond will continue to be brutally cold throughout the weekend, despite a stretch of sunshine.

High temperatures in Philadelphia will be in the mid-to-low 20s through Sunday, with bitterly cold wind chills in the single digits.

Temps will finally break above the freezing point on Monday, Groundhog Day, which could be a good omen for Punxsutawney Phil's prediction.