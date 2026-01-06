Philadelphia weather: Winter warm-up on the way with balmy temps, bouts of rain

The Brief A winter warm-up is ahead for the Philadelphia area with temps expected to climb into the 50s over the next several days. The mild weather will be partially spoiled by rain showers on Friday and Saturday. Temps will fall back to average on Sunday for the Eagles' playoff game, with sustained wind gusts to make it feel colder.



The Philadelphia area will soon get a break from the blustery cold temperatures!

Forecasters are calling for a meaningful warm-up over the next several days that will see temperatures in the 50s through the weekend.

What we know:

Overcast skies will accompany mild temperatures on Tuesday as the weather pattern begins to shift in the Philadelphia area.

Peaks of sunshine are ahead for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 50s.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the forecasted temperatures are more than 10 degrees warmer than the average temps for this time of year.

The winter warm-up will peak on Friday as temperatures approach 60 degrees, but rain showers will spoil the unseasonably warm weather.

Rain is expected to linger on Saturday with mild temperatures reaching the mid-50s.

Eagles playoff forecast

Temperatures will become more normal for the Eagles-49ers playoff game on Sunday at Lincoln Finacial Field with partly cloudy skies.

FOX 29's Scott Williams forecasts chilly wind gusts for kickoff with temps in the 40s, and sustained winds during the game and into the evening.