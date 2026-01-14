Philadelphia weather: Wintry mix to create messy Thursday morning commute

The Brief A messy morning commute is ahead for Thursday, with a wintry mix that will start as rain and switch to flurries. Temps will remain frigid on Friday and for most of the holiday weekend with another chance of a wintry mix on Satuday. An icy chill is ahead for Tuesday, with the current highs forecasted to be in the mid-20s.



A messy wintry mix of rain and wet snow is expected to create a slippery Thursday morning commute in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

What we know:

A cloudy and mild Wednesday is forecasted for Philadelphia on Wednesday, with highs expected to reach the mid-50s.

Those above-average temperatures will tumble overnight into the 30s ahead of a wintry mix that will start as mostly rain.

Forecasters expect widespread showers around 3 a.m. before the rain-snow line straddles Philly and the I-95 corridor hours later.

The wet mix is expected to switch over to snow during the morning commute and wrap up sometime before noon.

Snowfall totals in Philadelphia are not expected to exceed more than an inch.

What's next:

Temperatures will stay frigid on Friday before turning more seasonable on Saturday with a chance of another round of wet winter weather.

Sunshine will return on Sunday and remain for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but high temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing point.