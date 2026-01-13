Philadelphia weather: Wintry mix overnight Wednesday may create slippery morning commute

The Brief Rain will change to a wintry mix and snow flurries overnight Wednesday, with less than an inch expected in Philly. Temperatures will plunge ahead of the storm's arrival and remain around freezing through the end of the workweek. A sunny and seasonable weekend is ahead for Philadelphia, with another chance of flurries on Sunday.



Temperatures will plunge overnight Wednesday to set the stage for a wintry mix that could make untreated roads and surfaces slippery during the morning commute.

What we know:

Conditions will remain dry and seasonable over the next two days, with clouds becoming more prevalent on Wednesday ahead of an overnight wintry mix.

Temperatures in the 50s will plunge overnight as forecasters say a nuisance storm will start out as rain around midnight before changing to a mix of rain and snow.

The rain-snow line is expected to straddle Philly and areas along the I-95 corridor early Thursday morning, leading to some light flurries during the morning commute.

Less than an inch of snow is expected in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, according to the latest snowfall projections.

The main threat from the overnight storm will likely be a glaze of ice that could make untreated roads and surfaces slippery.

What's next:

Temperatures will stay around freezing on Friday with plenty of sunshine, leading to a seasonable winter weekend in Philadelphia.

Another chance of flurries is ahead on Sunday.