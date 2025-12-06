Philadelphia's 2026 FIFA World Cup matchups include global powerhouses, Union connection

article

The Brief The schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is out, and we know what games will be played in Philadelphia. Philadelphia will host six matches in the upcoming tournament, featuring global powerhosues like Brazi and France. Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques will also stay in Philly for at least one match, representing Haiti.



The biggest World Cup in history is bringing some of the world’s most powerful soccer nations to Lincoln Financial Field in 2026 — and the excitement in Philadelphia is already reaching a fever pitch.

Philadelphia World Cup matchups set

What we know:

"This is Christmas morning," said Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

In June, Philadelphia will host six matches, including global heavyweights Brazil, the five-time World Cup champions, and France, who won it all in 2018. The action will culminate on July 4, when the Linc hosts a knockout-round match on America’s 250th birthday.

What they're saying:

For local soccer fans, anticipation is sky-high.

"I’m super excited — this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see amazing soccer," said Tae Machado-Aco, who grew up playing the sport. "European soccer is beautiful — the passion and how they play."

RELATED: Which FIFA World Cup teams will be playing group-stage games in Philadelphia?

"It’s such a great sports city," said Villanova soccer player Caroline Graham. "We’re gonna see the spirit come alive. It’ll be cool to have a sport other than football or baseball to get excited about."

Local perspective:

One of the games on the schedule comes with a Philadelphia connection. Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques will represent Haiti when they face Brazil on June 19.

But the Haitian matchup also comes with uncertainty. The U.S. government currently has a travel ban on Haitian nationals entering the country, raising questions for fans hoping to attend.

"We can’t necessarily control what’s happening at the federal level," Kane said. "Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will be prepared to welcome any and all fans from Haiti from across the United States."

RELATED: FIFA World Cup group schedule: Full list of matchdays

Not every country with major fan support will play in Philadelphia. Germany, a four-time World Cup champion, was not assigned to the city — disappointing fans watching the draw at Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street.

"Being bummed is an understatement," said soccer fan Justin Lingohr. "I’m pretty upset. I’m hurt that they weren’t coming."

What's next:

With the matchups now set, the focus turns to tickets. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 11, fans can apply for individual match tickets at FIFA.com.

"Of course we’ll have to see what the ticket prices look like, but I would love to go," said Jackson Edelman. "I’ve never been to an international soccer match."

For those who miss out, the city plans large-scale watch parties, including at the FIFA Fan Fest on Lemon Hill.

RELATED: Which FIFA World Cup teams will be playing group-stage games in New York, New Jersey?

"We recognize ticketing will be limited," Kane said. "We want to provide that World Cup experience. If fans can’t get a ticket, Lemon Hill will be the party."

As for the odds, France (+750) and Brazil (+800) are among the top favorites to win the tournament. Haiti, at +400,000, enters as a massive underdog — but in a city known for Rocky, fans are already wondering if another miracle could unfold.

"A moment for the Commonwealth to shine on the global stage," Kane said. "This is a celebration of the world game."