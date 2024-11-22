Philadelphia’s largest union reaches agreement with city, averting strike

The largest municipal employee union in Philadelphia, AFSCME District Council 33, confirms they have reached an agreement with the City of Philadelphia, averting an authorized strike.

Friday night, President Greg Boulware, confirmed to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a one-year agreement was reached with the city for a five percent raise for workers.

November 14th, the union, comprised of nearly 9,000 members, voted to strike at any time.

A walkout would have put the city employees, from sanitation and water workers to 911 dispatchers, on the picket line. They said they were asking the city for "a fair and amicable contract."

The new contract will be for fiscal year 2025 also offers a one-time bonus of $1,400 and other benefits, on top of the five percent wage increase.

This will be the highest pay increase for the union in 30 years.

In a news conference Friday night, Mayor Cherelle Parker vowed to continue negotiations with the union to reach a multi-year contract for the future.