Phillies to honor Cole Hamels with retirement ceremony before Friday's game

Published  June 20, 2024 11:17am EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 31: Starting pitcher Cole Hamels #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the New York Yankees in Game Three of the 2009 MLB World Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 31, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo b

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies will honor the career of their former ace Cole Hamels ahead of Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

Hamels, 40, announced his retirement last August after not having pitched in the majors since 2020. He will officially retire as a Phillie on Friday night.

An on-field retirement ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. with special guests including former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and former rotation-mates Joe Blanton, Jamie Moyer and Roy Oswalt. The Phillies have teased a "special presentation" by team owner John Middleton and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt.

Phillies players will wear a special patch on their jerseys commemorating Hamels' career, and the bases will feature a commemorative ‘base jewel." 

All fans 15-years-old and over in attendance will receive at 2009 National League Championship replica ring. Merchandise honor Hamels' career, including shirts, patches, and novelty baseballs, will be available to purchase at the New Era Phillies Team Store.

The left-hander pitched parts of 10 seasons in Philadelphia and was named the Most Valuable Player in the team's 2008 World Series championship.

In 295 games with the Phillies, Hamels went 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA and 1844 strikeouts, third most in team history. 

Hamels also made stops in Texas, Chicago and Atlanta. He last pitched in the majors for the Braves in 2020.


 