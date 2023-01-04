Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola marries high school sweetheart on New Year's Eve

From the mound to the altar - 2022 has been quite the year for one Philadelphia sports star!

Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Hunter Jayde on New Year's Eve.

They were married at a venue in Georgia - bringing a magical year to a close with a very happy ending!

Just months ago, the star pitcher helped lead the Phillies on a wild ride to the World Series before ultimately losing to the Houston Astros.

Nola let fans in on the special day with his bride in an Instagram photo captioned, "The Nolas 12-31-22."

Congrats to the newlyweds, and wishing for another amazing year for Nola and the Phillies!