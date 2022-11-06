World Series 2022: Philadelphia Phillies arrive home from Houston
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies made a valiant effort in the World Series, with the team pushing further than most pundits expected to rise, but, ultimately, did not achieve the coveted championship they sought.
The Phillies arrived back in the Delaware Valley early Sunday evening, flying from Houston to the Philadelphia International Airport, where they boarded buses taking them to Citizens Bank Park.
A police escort led the buses to the park, where they were met by Phillies fans, who cheered as the buses drove by.
Bryce Harper took a moment to greet fans and take selfies with them, before heading into the complex.