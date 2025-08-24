Phillies' Zack Wheeler says he will miss rest of 2025 season: 'It's tough news'

article

The Brief Zack Wheeler says he is out for the rest of the 2025 season. The Phillies' pitcher will undergo surgery in the coming weeks. He plans to be back next season.



An upsetting update for the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans: one of the team's star pitchers won't take the mound again this season.

What they're saying:

Zack Wheeler confirmed that he will miss the rest of the 2025 season in a statement posted on social media on Sunday.

"It's tough news, but I'm so grateful for all the love and well-wishes I've already received," Wheeler said.

However, the Phillies' starting pitcher says he isn't gone for good!

"I'm locked in on the work ahead and can't wait to be back in 2026, ready to give everything I've got for this team and this city."

The backstory:

On Saturday, the Phillies released a statement saying that Wheeler was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome and would undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

The Phillies stated that recovery from thoracic outlet decompression surgery is generally 6–8 months, but did not clarify if Wheeler would be back before the 2025 season ended.