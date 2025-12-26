Philly area weather: Icy roads wreak havoc in Montgomery County; drivers warned

The Brief Freezing rain and sleet create hazardous road conditions in East Greenville, Montgomery County. Multiple vehicle crashes have been reported, including on I-95 near the Pennsylvania-Delaware border. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Saturday.



Drivers in the area are facing a slippery challenge as freezing rain and sleet continue to fall, making roads and sidewalks treacherous.

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Philadelphia and its surrounding counties due to mixed precipitation.

The advisory is in effect until Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The amount of snow and sleet may reach up to one inch and ice will accumulate up to two tenths of an inch.

Winter weather impacts local residents

What we know:

Residents like Elizabeth Toma are rushing to hardware stores for supplies like shovels and salt.

"We just didn’t have one at all last snow storm. Our neighbors were kind enough to shovel for us so," said Toma.

Patrick Flannery of Red Hill is prepared with shovels and scrapers but admits he's short on salt.

"I’m just shy on salt. I have everything else," said Flannery.

Emergency crews are busy

Emergency crews have been responding to numerous accidents caused by icy conditions.

A car spun out on Route 663 in Upper Hanover Township, and multi-vehicle crashes have shut down parts of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and I-95.

PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said, "We have about 90,000 tons stockpiled around the region that coupled with more than 400 trucks, we are in good shape."

Residents are feeling the pressure to prepare for the storm.

Emery Pollett of Pennsburg said, "My wife sent me out she’s been telling me to get salt for weeks now."

What you can do:

According to the NWS, if you are traveling, you are encouraged to slow down and use caution.

For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1.